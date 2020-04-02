New election for Republican Nomination of Seventh District Court of Appeals Justice ordered by judge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A judge has ordered a new election for the Republican Nomination of the office of Justice, Seventh District Court of Appeals, Place 4, between Larry Doss and Steven Denny.
Gubernatorial appointee Larry Doss and his challenger Steven Denny competed in a special election during the March 3 Republican Primary.
On March 12, Doss filed for a new contest.
The ruling from Judge Stacey Trotter, presiding judge for the 358th District Court states election officials in two counties failed to recognize mistakes in ballots, an action they say prevented “1,214 eligible voters from Cochran and Collingsworth counties from participating in this election and voting for and selecting the candidate of their choice.”
Earlier court documents say both elections administrators in charge of including the seats on their ballots admitted it was an oversight and did not intentionally exclude the seat.
Judge Trotter declared the March 3 Republican primary for the Seventh District Court of Appeals Justice void, issuing a new election be held alongside the Republican General Primary Runoff currently scheduled for July 14, 2020.
