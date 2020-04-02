PHOTOS: The Good Stuff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are many things going on right now causing most everyone to worry. We want to shed some light on the good things happening in our community.
If see something good - we want to know about it.
Did your kids draw on sidewalks for everyone to see? We also want to see it!
Are the flowers blooming in your neighborhood? Show us!
Is there an act of kindness happening and you caught it in a photo or video? Please share it with us.
Let’s make sure we are sharing more of the Good Stuff! Upload your photos below.
