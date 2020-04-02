Picoso’s pledges to feed 5,000 healthcare workers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Picoso’s Mexican Kitchen is pledging to feed at least 5,000 local healthcare workers, truckers and first responders for free.
This news comes in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, where healthcare workers, truckers, and first responders are working tirelessly to fight the pandemic and support the community.
Picoso’s also stated in their news release that all profits at Picoso’s go to personal development of their team members with classes offered like personal finance, leadership classes, goal setting, people skills, emotional health, marriage, parenting classes and more.
