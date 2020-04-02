Salvation Army to extend Hope Tote initiative to surrounding counties

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Salvation Army is now extending its program that brings a box of essential goods to the senior and the vulnerable population outside of Lubbock County to Crosby, Garza and Lamb counties.
The Salvation Army asks those interested in its Hope Tote service to call its office at 806-765-9434 and register by Thursday or Friday. These Hope Totes are boxes with non-perishable food, hygiene items and paper goods.
The organization started distributing these totes to seniors and vulnerable populations in Lubbock last week. Now its services will extend to areas outside of Lubbock.
The totes outside of Lubbock will not be delivered, but distributed through a drive-through. Those who call and register will be told where the totes will be distributed.
Those who also want to donate to the Salvation Army or more information should call the Salvation army. The Salvation Army is mainly looking for donations of non-perishable long shelf-life foods, cleaning supplies, paper good and hygiene items.
Those can be dropped off at its offices at 1111 16th St. in Lubbock.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.