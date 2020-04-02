Two Fresno men arrested in Lubbock burglary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men were arrested for a burglary that happened early Wednesday morning in northwest Lubbock.
22-year-old Tarek Sonnier and 20-year-old Avante Porter, both of Fresno, Texas, have been booked on multiple charges of burglary of a habitation.
Lubbock Police say they responded to a radio call to the 4700 block of 4th Street, shortly after 1 a.m., in reference to a burglary.
Police have reported the victim said she heard movement in her living room then found the TV and a Playstation missing. The victim and a friend began walking the complex and observed Sonnier and Porter walking within the complex.
An officer arrived on scene and observed Sonnier and Porter, who immediately began running away from him. The officer gave chase and was able to take Porter into custody.
Sonnier continued running towards an alley, where he was found hiding in a dumpster by an officer and taken into custody.
Sonnier’s vehicle was located within the complex and contained the stolen property along with property belonging to other victims at the complex.
Sonnier and Porter were transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center. Bond has not yet been set.
The victim’s property was returned to her by officers on scene.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.