LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will soar before the arrival of a strong cold front. What a difference a day will make. Here’s what’s ahead today, the tumble in temperatures, and the chance of precipitation this weekend.
It will be very warm this afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 80s across the KCBD viewing area. It will be mostly sunny. While not be as gusty as yesterday afternoon, it will be breezy. Winds will generally range from 10 to 20 mph with occasionally gust near 25 mph.
It will turn much colder late tonight. A strong cold front will move from north to south through the viewing area after midnight.
Cold and gusty conditions will follow the front tomorrow morning. Lubbock's temperature may briefly dip into the upper 30s. With the wind, it may feel like freezing.
Air passing over exposed skin removes heat from the human body. This is the basis of the wind chill factor. It has no significant bearing on vegetation or water. If you block the wind from reaching your skin, there is no wind chill to deal with.
A tumble of 20 to 25 degrees is expected in our high temperatures from this afternoon to tomorrow afternoon. Even under a mostly fair sky.
Highs tomorrow will range from the upper 50s in the northwest to the mid-60s in the southeast. Wind speeds will diminish to about 5 to 15 mph by late afternoon.
It will get even colder Friday night and Saturday morning. A freeze is likely in the northwestern viewing area Saturday morning. This includes areas to the north, northwest, and west of Lubbock.
It still appears Saturday morning's low will not fall to freezing in Lubbock. But it may be close. If you have tender vegetation which may be damaged by the cold, and you want to protect it, you should do that before Friday ends.
A few showers or thunderstorms may brush the far southeastern corner of the viewing area tomorrow morning.
There will be a slight chance of showers, mainly light rain, Saturday through Monday. There may be some thunderstorms over the eastern viewing area.
