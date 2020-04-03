Castro County judge confirms first COVID-19 death in the county

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died in Castro County due to COVID-19.
The Castro County judge confirmed the death this afternoon. The resident, from Nazareth, died last night.
This makes two deaths in the Texas Panhandle related to COVID-19:
- Oldham County: 1
- Castro County: 1
There are also new cases in Castro County, making 11 cases total in the county.
One person is in the hospital in Dimmitt, and the other patients are in quarantine at home.
There are currently 78 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:
- Hemphill County: 1
- Gray County: 3
- Moore County: 6
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County and Randall County: 48
- Castro County: 11
- Deaf Smith County: 3
- Oldham County: 2
- Donley County: 3
Out of the 78 cases, there are currently two recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Randall County: 2
There is one confirmed case in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 1
There are seven cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 6
- Roosevelt County: 1
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
