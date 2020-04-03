City Council could extend Stay-at-Home order until April 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council will host an emergency meeting at 2 p.m. Friday to discuss the possibility of extending a current stay-at-home order that is set to expire.
The council will meet via zoom video conference.
An extension of the stay-at-home piggybacks off an announcement made earlier this week by Gov. Gregg Abbott that also extended social distancing guidelines until April 30. The same executive order also closed Texas schools until May 4.
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said during a Wednesday news conference he will ask the city council to extend the current stay-at-home order for the same period of time.
The first stay-at-home order went into effect Sunday and is set to expire at midnight on Friday. The reason the order was put into effect was to put more of an emphasis on social distancing and encourage people to stay at home.
The order requires Lubbock citizens to stay at home unless they needed to go to a grocery store, to see a doctor, go to work an essential job, or take care of a family member or pet.
