City of Lubbock utility robocalls to stop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Clergy and leaders from Llano Estacado Alliance for Democracy (LEAD) have worked with City of Lubbock Utilities to stop the automated calls residents were receiving after the March 16 emergency declaration was put into place, stating late fees and disconnects have been suspended.
“After the Emergency Declaration, we learned that clients and members of our congregations were still receiving robocalls from City of Lubbock Utilities causing additional fear and anxiety that their utilities would be shut off,” said Cynthia Quintanilla, Executive Director of Catholic Charities and leader with LEAD.
LEAD leaders met with representatives for the City of Lubbock Utilities and proposed the robocalls cease.
“City of Lubbock Utilities is committed to the health and well-being of our community. From the start of this crisis, City of Lubbock Utilities made the important public health decision to suspend all disconnects for electricity and water due to non-payment to assist customers who may be experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 or its economic impacts. In addition to suspending disconnects, City of Lubbock Utilities has been working with each customer who contacts us to set up utility payment arrangements that fit their individual need and suspend any late fees associated with their account. This assistance is required now and will continue to be required long after we move beyond this moment of crisis. Customers who have the ability to stay current on their monthly payments are strongly encouraged to do so as it allows all city utilities to continue to provide vital utility services to the community during this critical time,” said Matt Rose with Lubbock Power & Light.
“Customers can find a list of payment assistance agencies and view payment options at CityofLubbockUtilities.com. Any customer needing accommodations on their monthly bill due to financial hardship can send an email to CustomerFirst@CityofLubbockUtilities.com or call us at 806-775-2509 and we will be glad to assist,” he said.
“As a pastoral leader in Lubbock I want to recognize the City of Lubbock Utilities for listening and assisting to reduce the fear and panic especially among some of our city’s most vulnerable people, a segment of our population very much in need of compassion in the current difficult circumstances,” The Most Reverend Bishop Robert Coerver of Catholic Diocese of Lubbock said.
Rev. Becky Fox, Pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church added, “We look forward to future opportunities to work together with City of Lubbock Utilities to continue to find ways to better serve our community.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.