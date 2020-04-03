City of Lubbock utility robocalls to stop

“City of Lubbock Utilities is committed to the health and well-being of our community. From the start of this crisis, City of Lubbock Utilities made the important public health decision to suspend all disconnects for electricity and water due to non-payment to assist customers who may be experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 or its economic impacts. In addition to suspending disconnects, City of Lubbock Utilities has been working with each customer who contacts us to set up utility payment arrangements that fit their individual need and suspend any late fees associated with their account. This assistance is required now and will continue to be required long after we move beyond this moment of crisis. Customers who have the ability to stay current on their monthly payments are strongly encouraged to do so as it allows all city utilities to continue to provide vital utility services to the community during this critical time,” said Matt Rose with Lubbock Power & Light.