Daughter remembers mother lost to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The city’s latest count of COVID-19 cases still shows a majority are connected to the recent nursing home outbreak in Lubbock.
A breakdown of those numbers reveals 48 out of the 117 total cases can be tracked back to the Whisperwood nursing home. Whisperwood is owned by Creative Solutions in Healthcare based out of Fort Worth, which owns five nursing home facilities in Lubbock County.
The first two coronavirus cases associated with the facility were reported on March 25. Since then, the number of cases connected to Whisperwood has grown by 41, bringing the total to 43. According to officials, two of the three confirmed deaths in Lubbock County are also connected to the Whisperwood nursing home.
Charlotte Alarcon, daughter of Alvira Agee, describes what her mother went through, just one day before her funeral on Wednesday, April 1. Agee died of COVID-19 at a Lubbock hospital on Saturday, March 28.
Despite the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding Agee’s death, Charlotte wants people to remember that she was more than a statistic. She was a veteran of the US Air Force who had the chance to visit Washington, DC on the South Plains Honor Flight with members of the KCBD team in 2016.
“She got her nursing degree first before she went into the army, back in like 1950, and that’s when the army split off into the Air Force. She spent 13 and a half years in the Air Force,” Alarcon said.
For Charlotte, memories of her mother are all she has left now.
Alvira Agee was born in Plentywood, Montana on April 2, 1926. After joining the Air Force, she traveled the world before returning stateside.
“She met my dad at Roswell, New Mexico, who was a master sergeant and an ambulance driver and medic," Charlotte said.
The two were married on June 2, 1962. Before his passing, the couple had three children, two sons and a daughter.
Alvira had only lived at Whisperwood for one month when she passed away from COVID-19 on Saturday, March 28. Until Thursday, March 26, she was a seemingly-healthy 93-year-old resident at Whisperwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
“They told me Thursday night she had a fever of 101.4 and then the next day they reported to me that there was no fever all day long,” Charlotte said.
So what happened next caught her completely off-guard, “10:30 at night they call me, they’re sending her to the ER. The ER doctor tells me he thinks it’s corona. I kept checking, I called them – just to keep checking on Friday, so I was totally shocked at 10:30 at night to get a phone call that they’re sending her to the hospital.”
Charlotte says she was in frequent contact with her mother’s doctors into the early hours of Saturday morning, when her mother was placed in ICU.
When the final call from the doctor came, reality set in, “They called me a little bit later after I talked to them, they said that she’s in pain and that I better get up there.”
Charlotte made it in time to see her mom pass - and that is when the cruelty of this novel virus showed its true impact.
“I watched her from a window because I couldn’t go in. It’s very tough because you need hugs, you need support.”
Alarcon says while social distancing is difficult during this time, she says she is thankful that Lakeridge Chapel, the funeral home where her mother’s service took place, was able to stream it on their website for family and friends.
