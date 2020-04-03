Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock announced nine more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total for Lubbock County to 117.
- Three people have died and 12 others have recovered. Another case was also confirmed in Dawson County.
- There are 143 cases on the South Plains.
Stepping Stone Daycare says a child believed to have the coronavirus has tested negative.
- The daycare will undergo a deep cleaning and will re-open on Monday.
- Other children considered high risk will stay at home for the time being.
Lubbock Independent School District Police arrested a district employee, 59-year-old Timothy Dale Jorgensen.
- He is accused of causing injury to a child and injury to a disabled individual.
- Officers made the arrest while investigating a complaint made by another employee.
The Trump administration says the fist direct deposits from the $2 trillion economic relief bill will arrive in two weeks.
- The White House says it will also launch the Paycheck Protection Program today to help small businesses.
- A hotline has also been set up in Lubbock to help those who have any questions on that.
