Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

9 more COVID-19 cases reported in Lubbock, daycare child tests negative for virus, economic relief soon on the way

By Michael Cantu | April 3, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT - Updated April 3 at 6:19 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock announced nine more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total for Lubbock County to 117.

Stepping Stone Daycare says a child believed to have the coronavirus has tested negative.

Lubbock Independent School District Police arrested a district employee, 59-year-old Timothy Dale Jorgensen.

The Trump administration says the fist direct deposits from the $2 trillion economic relief bill will arrive in two weeks.

