Delivery services, grocery stores taking extra precautions against COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tables in restaurants sit empty across the country, including here in the Hub City, but just because customers aren’t inside doesn’t mean health inspections are halted, in fact, they may be more strict.
The FDA says there is no food or food packaging associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and employees are being more cautious than ever.
Most restaurants are now offering curbside pickup, and delivery apps like Postmates, DoorDash, and a local company called The Butler are offering “no contact” deliveries.
Michael Calvillo, owner of The Butler, explains the process: “The client usually will tell us where they would like us to place the items when we arrive. We place them there then we message the clients to let them know they’re there so they can retrieve their items.”
Calvillo says they cover a large area of the South Plains and their drivers are taking extra precautions, equipped with hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes.
"When we receive the items that we're delivering, we try to put the items in our back seat, as far away from us as we can. That way we can ensure every safety measure that we can give our clients."
Experts suggest using your own dishes, tossing takeout containers and re-heating food, even if it's already warm, as an extra precaution.
Amanda Kludt, editor-in-chief of Eater says, "Also wipe down the surfaces that the bag is touching within your house and of course wash your hands."
So what about grocery stores? Chains, like the United Family, have put extra measures in place to keep employees and customers safe, like adding partitions at checkout stands. Employees are wearing gloves and wiping down everything from carts to counters.
Health professionals recommend you limit your trips to the store, buying two weeks of groceries at a time.
The CDC says there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food or food packaging that you may touch at the store, but they do recommend that you always wash your hands before and after handling food, and again after unloading your groceries at home.
Experts remind you to always stay six feet away from others at the grocery store, even though it may feel a bit uncomfortable.
