1 injured after crash near Slaton

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - A man continues to recover in a Lubbock hospital after a crash in between Lubbock and Slaton.
The Department of Public Safety says 46-year-old Edwardo Valdez as driving east in the same direction as the driver of a semi-truck near Country Road 2950 on Highway 84. Valdez then slowed and appeared to try and make a right turn.
The driver of the semi-truck then moved to the left lane. DPS says Valdez changed lanes because he felt unsafe and tried to go through a turnaround to try and travel back west.
After that, the semi-truck hit the truck Valdez was driving.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. Valdez was taken to University Medical Center with what DPS calls incapacitating injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. No other information has been released.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.