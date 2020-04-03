Judge says she is not the first to know about positive COVID test results

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The use of private labs conducting COVID-19 tests has led to an issue with releasing information throughout some parts of Texas.
Private labs are reporting directly to both health facilities that request tests and the public health district where the lab is, Sharla Baldridge, Hockley County judge, said. That means health care providers find out about positive coronavirus tests before county judges.
When testing initially began, county judges were told testing was done through public health labs. Now, most of the tests are being done through private labs, Baldridge said in a Hockley County Facebook post.
“This makes it almost impossible as County Judge, to notify you of positive cases of COVID-19 in our county without the possibility of word getting out in our community of these cases elsewhere before I receive actual confirmation of a new case,” the post said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services still intends to notify judges of confirmed cases when that information becomes available. But there was an indication that might not continue to happen because of the number of test.
Baldridge said this can mostly be attributed to the fact that the health district’s region has 41 counties within it.
“I have assured our citizens that I would release any information that can be released, as quickly as I receive it so I just wanted to update you all as to this possible delay in information,” the post said. “At this time Hockley County still only has the previously confirmed 7 cases that I have been notified of.”
