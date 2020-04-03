KCBD INTERVIEW: Unemployment on the South Plains amid COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The coronavirus pandemic has shut down businesses and forced massive layoffs, the new numbers even shattering standards set during the 2008 financial crisis.
More than 6.6 million Americans filed first-time unemployment claims last week - double the week before.
10 million Americans now out of work in just two weeks.
The treasury secretary promises help is on the way, saying the first direct deposits for taxpayers are coming soon.
Today, KCBD’s Abner Euresti talked to Martin Aguirre, the CEO of Texas Workforce Solutions South Plains.
He said texans can file for unemployment online or via phone... but with so many people calling at one time... it is causing some problems for the agency.
“There’s only so much capacity and there’s four or five, five call centers in Texas. And all of them are maxed out. The Texas Workforce Commission is telling us every other day on our conference calls, you know, we’re adding help as fast as we can.”
Aguirre said within the agency, they’ve shifted 500 employees to the unemployment insurance division to help answer all these calls.
He added that they’re also working on compiling a list of new job openings.
You can watch the full interview above.
