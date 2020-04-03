KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Duchess

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Duchess, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Duchess is a 3-year-old red pit who has been with LAS since November.
She is a sweetheart who loves to play fetch and has tons of energy. She was scheduled to go on a transport to Minnesota, but that was canceled because of COVID-19.
Duchess’ adoption fees for Friday, April 3, have been waived.
Anyone interested is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
