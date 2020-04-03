LHUCA announces Virtual First Friday event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the cancellation of large public gatherings because of coronavirus concerns, the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts and TTU Public Media are trying to fill the void felt by artists and fans alike by hosting a Virtual First Friday event tonight.
The release says LHUCA partnered with TTU Public Media to provide virtual tours of the LHUCA galleries including two new exhibitions, CASP studios, and other art venues.
These events as well as an artist interview will go live on LHUCA’s Facebook page at 6 p.m.
Find more information at the Virtual First Friday event page on Facebook, here.
