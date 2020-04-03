LHUCA announces Virtual First Friday event

The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts and TTU Public Media are asking artists to post using the hashtag: #VirtualFirstFridayLBK on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (Source: LHUCA)
By Brad Burt | April 3, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 2:35 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the cancellation of large public gatherings because of coronavirus concerns, the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts and TTU Public Media are trying to fill the void felt by artists and fans alike by hosting a Virtual First Friday event tonight.

LHUCA announced the event Friday morning, asking artists to post using the hashtag: #VirtualFirstFridayLBK on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to allow quarantined viewers from all over to appreciate their work through the internet.

The release says LHUCA partnered with TTU Public Media to provide virtual tours of the LHUCA galleries including two new exhibitions, CASP studios, and other art venues.

These events as well as an artist interview will go live on LHUCA’s Facebook page at 6 p.m.

Find more information at the Virtual First Friday event page on Facebook, here.

You can also follow the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts on Facebook and Twitter.

