Lubbock families enjoying neighborhood 'Bear Hunt’ to have some fun during COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Based on the children’s book "We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury, families in Lubbock and around the country are placing teddy bears in their windows so children in the neighborhood can look for them.
"It’s fun getting to look at all of the bears in the windows, “ said 8-year-old Lubbockite Kinsley McEarchern.
The point of the game is get kids outside and see how many bears they can spot, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak when everyone is spending most of the time inside.
Adults are enjoying it, too.
"It takes you back to being young again. It’s a lot of fun,” said David McEarchern.
"I like to go on a bear hunt because I like to see the rainbow bears in the windows,” Kindergartener Hildey McEarchern said.
Tim and Janet Garrett of Lubbock say their kids are all grown up, but that didn’t stop them from participating in the game.
"We just pulled out bears from when our kids were little,” Tim said.
“We just thought it would be something fun for kids to do when they’re locked up at home and they can drive around the neighborhoods and check out the different options,” Tim said. “We’ve seen a lot of people stopping by and people are hollering out the window so it’s fun to see that they can get our and enjoy the weather a little bit.”
Everyone can participate. Just find your inner kid and a teddy bear, and you’re good to go to bring a smile to anyone who walks by your house.
