Lubbock ISD releases COVID-19 grading policy

Numerical grades for any student taking high school credit for transcript purposes will be calculated as follows: the first semester grade will stand as recorded. The second semester grade will be determined by averaging the first, second, third, and fourth six weeks grades. Put another way, the second semester grade will be computed using this calculation: (first six weeks + second six weeks + third six weeks + fourth six weeks)/4 = second semester grade on the transcript. Online courses taken for advancement through Lubbock ISD online will be included.