Lynn County announces new COVID-19 case, bringing total to 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Mayor of O’Donnell has reported one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lynn County, within the City of O’Donnell bringing the total to three cases in Lynn County.
The Mayor says all three cases are within the same household and the family is currently self-quarantined to prevent the spread of the virus.
Mayor Kim Parker asked Citizens of O’Donnell to continue their efforts to limit contact to only those individuals who live in the same household and to stay at home except to conduct essential business (to/from work for essential workers, purchase groceries, medical appointments, pharmacy, banking or fuel), and maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet.
Stay up-to-date on coronavirus information here: COVID-19 on the South Plains: What you need to know
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.