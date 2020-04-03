Paycheck Protection Program to provide forgivable loan to small businesses for payroll expenses

“Banks will have money available, subject to them completing their forms and their internal requirements,” Perry said. “You can take your payroll for 2019, divide it up, average it out multiplied by 2.5 and request that loan. If you get that loan on that premise, there’s an assumption you’re going to keep people employed this year or you’re going to rehire people that you’ve terminated. As long as you use 75 percent of money for those purposes, the other 25 percent can be used for rent, utilities and interest service. Then you get to have that loan forgiven at the end of that eight-week payroll period.”