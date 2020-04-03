Police officer seriously injured in crash involving a Citibus in downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say an officer is in serious condition after a crash involving a Citibus.
The crash happened just after 5 p.m. at Broadway Street and Ave. E.
The officer was driving his patrol vehicle at the time. The officer’s identification has not been released to the public.
There is no word on injuries for the Citibus driver.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 is on the scene gathering more information.
Broadway Street is currently closed in that vicinity, the public is urged to avoid the area.
