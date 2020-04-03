Target to limit guests in stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) - Target announced additional social distancing and safety measures about to be implemented in its stores, including providing non-surgical face masks and gloves for team members to wear on the job, and metering the number of people inside its stores nationwide.
“We’re incredibly proud of the commitment our more than 350,000 front-line team members have demonstrated to ensure millions of guests can count on Target, and we’ll continue to focus our efforts on supporting them,” says John Mulligan, Target’s chief operating officer.
“The measures we’re announcing today are aimed at ensuring we are creating a safe environment for the guests who continue to turn to Target, while also providing our team with additional resources as they fulfill an essential service in communities across the country.”
Target said it's important that its guests have enough space to shop safely and comfortably.
Beginning April 4, Target will actively monitor and, when needed, limit the total number of people inside based on the store’s specific square footage.
If metering is needed, a Target employee will help guests into a designated waiting area outside with social distancing markers, while others will guide guests inside the store and keep things moving quickly and conveniently.
Over the next two weeks, Target will also begin providing all team members in our stores and distribution centers with “high-quality, disposable face masks and gloves” at the beginning of every shift, and strongly encourage employees to wear them while working.
