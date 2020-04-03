Weekend temperature and precipitation outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter has returned, but for how long? Here’s what’s ahead today, plus our temperature and precipitation outlooks for the weekend.
As of this post the Lubbock Airport, the City's site of record for weather, did hit freezing (32°F) this morning. Along with that, freezing drizzle and fog also was recorded.
While ice is not expected in the Lubbock area, there is a low potential for a glaze on elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses, exterior stairs and decks this morning.
This morning wind chills are in the teens and 20s! If you block the wind from reaching your skin, there is no wind chill to deal with.
Lubbock's average date for its last Spring freeze is April 10. The latest on record is May 8, in 1938. The earliest last freeze in Spring on record is February 24, which was in 2012. Previously the earliest was March 12, 1935. Dates trend earlier to the northwest of Lubbock and later to the southeast.
This afternoon partly cloudy with winds slowly diminishing. Very chilly with highs in the 50s, about 30 degrees below yesterday.
Tonight mostly cloudy with a cold breeze. Lows near freezing near Lubbock and to the west, northwest, and north.
Tomorrow, Saturday, will be mostly cloudy. The day will begin cold and end chilly.
Through the weekend there will be a slight chance of light rain off and on. Rainfall amounts will be low, generally less than a tenth of an inch. However, the southeastern viewing area may see more. In that area thunder may accompany some of the showers, enhancing rainfall rates. A few spots may receive from a quarter to half inch.
Lubbock's high yesterday was 84°, twelve degrees above the average high for the date. The April 2 record high is 92° (2011).
Lubbock's low this morning (unofficial) was 32°. Lubbock’s April 3 average low is 42° and the high 72°. The record low is 26° (1975) and the record high 94° (2011).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:10 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:30 AM CDT.
