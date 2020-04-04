Actress-author Patricia Bosworth dies from coronavirus at 86

FILE - This Nov. 1, 1978 file photo shows Patricia Bosworth in New York. Bosworth, an actress who once starred alongside Audrey Hepburn and later wrote biographies on several stars including Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift, has died, Thursday, April 2, 2020, due to the coronavirus. She was 86. Bosworth’s stepdaughter, Fia Hatsav, told The New York Times that pneumonia brought on by the virus was the cause of death for the actress-author. (Source: AP Photo/Marty Reichenthal, FILE)