Avoiding depression, anxiety when stuck at home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mayor Dan Pope’s stay-at-home order has a lot of people stressed and anxious, because they can’t do ordinary things like eat at a restaurant or go shopping, but a Lubbock psychologist says there are things you can do to deal with that stress.
Clinical Psychologist Dr. David Trotter is Director of Behavioral Health with TTUHSC Family Medicine.
"People need to know that it’s really normal to feel stressed right now,” Trotter said.
Some people were staying home long before last Sunday’s stay-at-home order, so Dr. Trotter says he understands this is getting really hard for some people.
“Whenever we’re stressed, the things that we feel struggle with are harder to deal with. I’m certainly seeing that in my own clinics.”
He says that those who were prone to anxiety or depression before the COVID-19 outbreak may feel an increase of these symptoms.
Around the country and around the world, families want to reunite and children want to go back to school. With all of these heightened feelings, Dr. Trotter says you have to relax for your own mental and physical health.
“It’s important to do things to help you feel calmer,” Trotter said. “It’s easy to feel a little hopeless given that we don’t know how long it’s going to take to get a handle on this virus.”
Dr. Trotter says to look for things that helped you relax before the outbreak, and consider these tips:
- Keep yourself psychologically safe.. Don't take in the media excessively. Make sure you’re taking in the facts and not fear.
- Keep a good routine
- Stay physically active
- Stay positive and think about the good things happening right now
And no matter how hard it gets, he says, “get up, get dressed, bathe, have breakfast, take a walk, do your work.”
And stay in touch with loved ones who you may not have seen in person in weeks.
