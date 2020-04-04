Cold Air Lingers Today With Shower Chances

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold air will continue to push south while wind direction stays northerly, but by day's end wind direction will shift to become southeasterly, helping to increase moisture at the surface and also ushering in warmer temperatures.
Today will remain chilly under cloudy sky with some light shower/drizzle possible, mainly to the south and eastern portion of our viewing area. High temperatures will be impacted by cloud cover which will give way to some sunshine by afternoon, but much of the area will only reach the mid to upper 50′s.
Tomorrow will start warmer, but still in the low to mid 40′s. A slim chance for shower activity will be possible tomorrow as southerly wind pushes warm moist air up onto the Caprock, helping temperatures to increase back into the upper 60′s to lower 70′s.
By Monday, morning temperatures start in the 50′s again and will have a couple of opportunities for precipitation. Showers and drizzle likely during the morning hours, high temperatures in the mid to upper 70′s and by evening a sharpening dryline will offer a chance for some shower/thunderstorm activity.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be great for walking the dog, riding a bike or even flying a kit with temperatures starting in the 50′s and ending in the low to mid 80′s in the afternoons.
A low pressure system will begin to move in from the west by Wednesday night. Data this morning suggests that there is a possibility that the system will begin to develop light shower activity to our north by Wednesday night and bring a slim chance for rain on Thursday. Temperatures for the end of week will be impacted by this system and for now appear to be cooler in the afternoon Thursday and Friday by 10-15 degrees.
We will continue to monitor progress of the approaching system which will be our next weather maker and update the forecast as changes occur.
Remember to follow the forecast online at kcbd.com or with the free KCBD weather app http://onelink.to/kcbdweather
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.