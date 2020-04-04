2 dead after Saturday shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are dead and two others in serious condition after a shooting Saturday morning in the 2100 block of 49th Street.
Lubbock police were call just before 2 a.m. to the area after the shooting was reported.
When they arrived they found four victims. Two of those victims, Mia Altamirano, 17, and Michael Bean, 20, were pronounced dead.
Two other victims were taken to University Medical Center with serious and life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made. The case remains under investigation.
