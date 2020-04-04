Fog expected overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Fair skies are expected across the area this evening.
Low clouds and fog will develop across most of the area overnight tonight.
This will continue through mid-morning Sunday.
Lows drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s overnight tonight.
Winds become southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
Clouds and fog start the day off Sunday.
It becomes partly sunny during the afternoon.
Highs warm into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.
Southerly winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
Stray showers are possible.
A few thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon.
No severe weather is expected at this time.
