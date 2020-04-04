Owners of Whisperwood nursing home answer questions about COVID-19 outbreak

ANSWER: On 3/24/20, a Whisperwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center employee notified us they had tested positive for COVID-19. This staffer had not been in the building since 3/20, at which time they were asymptomatic. Over the weekend, symptoms began, and the staffer sought a test. A second staffer also tested positive that same day. Upon notification of those results, we responded immediately, by directing all staff on-site to immediately begin wearing masks. As staff arrived for shifts, they were notified individually of the need to wear masks. It was determined this person-to-person notification would best serve the needs of all staff, as not everyone has access to an email.