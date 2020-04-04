Plainview extends stay-at-home order to April 30

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A stay-at-home order issued for the City of Plainview has been extended to April 30.
The order was originally put into effect on Tuesday and was originally supposed to expire Monday. However, since the initial order Gov. Gregg Abbott also extended social distancing guidelines until April 30 and temporarily closed school until May 4.
The new order in Plainview will officially be lifted at 11:59 a.m. April 30.
The City of Plainview says any person or entity that does not follow the order can be fined up to $1,000 and, or get up to 180 days in jail. Travel permits are not required to go around the city and there are no additional curfews.
On Monday, Hale County Judge David Mull and Hale County Commissioners will also look into updating its county-wide order for the same period.
Plainview Independent School District’s Board of Trustees has also extended social distancing orders of its own. The board voted to finish out the remainder of this school year online, according to The Plainview Daily Herald.
That decision was approved during a Friday board meeting.
