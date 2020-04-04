Schools stay closed but South Plains teachers and students are taking to social media

Hi Frenship Families! We know that this last month has not been easy. It's been stressful, there's been a lot of anxiety and many uncertainties. We hope our new series, Frenship Follies, will help bring a smile and maybe a little relief to your day! Some of the best medicine is laughter and we hope you'll play along and send us your funny remote learning experiences or moments. Direct message us your stories here on Facebook or on Twitter: @FrenshipISD and use #FrenshipFollies Please enjoy our weekend!