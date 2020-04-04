Schools stay closed but South Plains teachers and students are taking to social media

(KCBD) - For many South Plains school districts the end of this week marks the first for online instruction. Some are even finishing up week two.
Without the possibility of seeing students again until May 4, teachers and students are taking to social media. Many school district’s social media accounts are not just filled with instruction on learning material, but messages of hope.
Social distancing requirements have led many to get creative in communicating with students. Here are just some of the more creative examples that can be easily found on social media.
Throughout the last two weeks, Wilson ISD has been posting messages from teachers. Many of them are holding up signs telling their students about how much they miss them.
Some schools have also asked for photos from parents to check on their at-home learning process. Borden County ISD in Gail posted some photos of their students working on their material from home.
At Cotton Center ISD, the school did not want any of its students to miss story time. Cynthia Walden, who works with the district, recorded a couple of story time videos for her students.
She read the books out loud while holding them up so viewers can see what was on the page.
Sand CISD took a similar approach to story time and had some of its upperclassmen read books for the younger students. This is one of the most recent of the many examples.
Muleshoe ISD will have its spirit week next week for DeShazo Elementary School and posted its schedule. The district encourages parents to post photos of students participating.
Some schools are even using the virtual learning experience as a way to have a virtual spirit week. Dawson ISD had its spirit week this week and posted its details.
Idalou ISD also had its spirit week and asked for photos to be posted on its Facebook page. A few of those can be found here.
More schools also asked for submissions from parents and students.
Frenship ISD wanted to show off the funnier side of its students and posted a video of district superintendent Michelle McCord showing off funny posters students made.
She is also asking for more submissions as online learning continues.
Lubbock-Cooper ISD showed of its students creativity and posted a public service announcement video on hand washing. Students used the lyrics to Sean Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls” to show how to properly wash hands.
Lorenzo ISD also used its students creativity.
The Lady Hornets basketball team put together a video to show they still care about being a team and can even play while apart.
But it is not just students who are getting creative during this time.
Lamesa ISD posted a video of elementary teacher Angie Veenendaal, who re-worded Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road," to give a lesson on proper hand washing.
Other districts also used social media to relieve anxieties around the spread of COVID-19 and give an explanation of what is going on in the world today.
New Deal ISD’s district counselor put together a four-minute video explaining what a virus is, why students cannot go to school right now and highlighted the importance of washing hands.
Other district just simply used its posts to show how much it missed students. Lockney ISD sent out a message to its Ace Elementary and junior high school.
Part of that message read, “We hope that everyone is hanging in there, and just know that we will get through this together.” It also gave details on how parents could get food boxes for students.
Lubbock ISD posted a recap of its week of online learning and its efforts towards feeding students.
But it was Sudan ISD that wanted a more detailed look at what students could be doing if school and extracurricular activities were not canceled.
It’s post, starting with “The Extracurricular event I would have been doings!?!” showed what students would be doing if they were still in school or competing.
Examples included, “Track, track, track!" and “I should be at UIL State CX Debate.” The students even posted photos of themselves pretending to do their extracurricular activities at home.
With all the districts in the South Plains, only a handful could be highlighted in this post. Feel free to send schools and students creativity by tagging us on Twitter or Facebook.
Photos can be uploaded here.
