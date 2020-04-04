Sheriff’s K-9 euthanized after attacking deputy

FLOYD COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Floyd County sheriff’s K-9 is dead after attacking a deputy for an unknown reason on Saturday morning.
The K-9, Angus, was with its handler as they were getting ready to start their shift. As the deputy was loading up the K-9 it attacked him, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputy had to use deadly force to get the dog off of him.
EMS from Lockney was able to respond and took the deputy to W.J. Mangold Memorial Hospital in Lockney. The K-9 was taken to Central Plains Animal Clinic in Plainview where he was later euthanized because of his injuries.
No other information was released on this incident.
