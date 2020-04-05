Lubbock-area track athletes hoping part of season can be saved

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sports leagues around the world are implementing the usage of technology to somehow create content for their fans, and competition for their athletes. Locally, Lubbock ISD held a virtual track meet with the results highlighting a number of schools and athletes throughout the South Plains.
Hundreds of track athletes had their dreams of competing on the highest level of prep sports in the state of Texas seemingly come to an end with the spread of the Coronavirus. But with the season currently being postponed, there is still hope that some part of the season can be saved.
"I feel like we was really going to go to state," said Aaniyah Hawkins, sprinter at Estacado High. "We still is, like; I still think we're going to go."
The virtual track meet was one way for the athletes to still gain exposure this year, and compete even if they didn't know their coach signed them up.
"It was a little surprising and it was a little nerve-racking cause I was not;" said Alyssa Singletary, high jumper at Lubbock High. "I wasn't expecting to place that well. It was definitely a surprise to me."
With the event being posted on social media, some athletes took the initiative to rally their team to be apart of the competition.
Monterey High sprinter, MJ Singleton said, ""I saw it on Twitter, that the Athletic ISD posted. And I just thought it'd be something cool for us to be in. So I definitely shot it to coach and see what he thought."
The results came back with winners representing Lubbock High, Estacado, and Monterey among others. But the one thing that didn't vary was the appreciation the athletes had for the exposure.
"Especially with us here in Lubbock, you really don't get looked at," said Ty'trice Conor, sprinter at Estacado High. "So it's like, social media if the right coach see it, the right coach is gonna share it."
A lot of the athletes found themselves in a rut, stuck at home working on homework and only doing solo workouts. But the virtual track meet helped some of them find their edge again.
Monterey High sprinter, Trent Brown said, "Honestly like when all of this stuff started to happen, we were all at our peak and just getting better and better until all this stuff started to happen and then it just came to an abrupt end. And we didn't know what to do. And then they came up with this virtual track meet and it kind of boosted our self confidence a little bit."
No one was hurt more by the circumstances of the season than the seniors, who seemed to be robbed of their final year competing at a high school level, and a last chance to impress a prospective college.
"First I was kind of like in denial, like there ain't no way it can be over because it just got started. So obviously I was a little mad and upset because to me this is like my one shot that I got. Like I don't have no more shots," said Hawkins.
In the meantime, the athletes said they have received emails and text messages from their coaches sending workout after workout. Some even creating a schedule, so the athletes can practice social distancing and run on a track by themselves. Because they all know at the end of the day, if the season is back on they want to be ready.
"There really wasn't much of a conversation about that," said Monterey High sprinter, Mike Cantu. "It was more we need to stay in shape, so if we do get that opportunity to come back then we're going to be in shape and we can do what we've been doing."
Texas UIL extended their timeline to match Governor Gregg Abbot’s plan for schools to be out at least through May 4th. KCBD will continue to monitor the situation.
