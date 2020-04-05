Morning Patchy Fog With Drizzle And Warmer This Afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Starting out this Palm Sunday, temperatures 5-10 degrees warmer with areas of patchy fog and drizzle. Low lying clouds will eventually give way to sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures returning to the upper 60′s to lower 70′s as southerly wind speeds become sustained between 15-20mph. A great day to be outdoors enjoying the weather, most gardens will not need any additional watering until mid-week.
Clouds return this evening and increase rain chances overnight will help morning temperatures stay in the 50′s. Monday afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70′s with rain chances favoring the morning hours, a chance for dryline activity will present an opportunity for thunderstorms mainly east and south of the Caprock.
Tuesday begins to see dry air moving in at the surface level which by day’s end will help bump temperatures back up into the lower 80′s.
Wednesday will be much the same with clouds returning by that evening ahead of a low pressure system which will impact the region for the second half of the week. Rain chances will continue to be monitored as the week progresses, but data suggests that the best chances for rain will be on Thursday and Friday while afternoon temperatures fall below average again and only reach the mid to upper 60′s.
