Atmos Energy donating $40,000 to the South Plains Food Bank during the COVID-19 Pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) - Atmos Energy will present a check that will provide relief to the South Plains Food Bank immediately with an additional $40,000 toward the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Since becoming a Cornerstone Partner by making a 5 year financial pledge in 2014, Atmos has support our mission to End Hunger, Give Hope, and Enrich Lives. The donation is coming at a time when the food bank is seeing more of an increase in the citizens we serve, according to South Plains Food Bank CEO, David Weaver.
“This additional donation during this critical time will provide food and hope to the additional people that are needing food assistance,” Weaver states. “We have seen a 50% increase in people requesting our help and the majority are first time recipients. Thanks to Atmos Energy we can Feed Lubbock!”
“As a Cornerstone Partner and with the increased need for help from our community, Atmos Energy is proud to help provide nutritious meals to families within the footprint of the South Plains Food Bank. We are helping to feed our future!” says Ed Espinoza, Manager of Public Affairs at Atmos Energy.
