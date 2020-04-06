City of Lubbock confirms Market Street cashier tests positive for COVID-19

"This Market Street location will remain open, and we will continue to follow an enhanced cleaning, sanitizing/disinfecting process in every department. We have reaffirmed with all team members to sanitize check stands every 30 minutes, and to wash their hands at least every hour. Beginning this week, team members will be asked to complete a COVID-19 self-assessment protocol prior to clocking in. We have also reminded team members that if they develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as a cough or shortness of breath, to stay home and call their healthcare provider right away," says Sharp.