Covenant Medical Group to open drive-thru screening for COVID-19 in Wolfforth

WOLFFORTH, Texas (COVENANT MEDICAL NEWS RELEASE) - With the support of Frenship I.S.D., Covenant Medical Group will open the Covenant Medical Group COVID-19 Drive-Thru Screening Clinic on Tuesday, April 7 for adult patients.
Patients should first call the Covenant Medical Group COVID - 19 Drive-Thru Screening Hotline at (806) 725-TEST to see if they require COVID-19 testing.
The drive-thru screening clinic will be open Tuesday, April 7 through Sunday, April 19. The clinic will be closed on Easter, Sunday, April 12.
Screenings hours will be:
- Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday noon to 5 p.m
Screening will happen at Peoples Bank Stadium at Frenship High School on Donald Preston Drive. Patients should enter the stadium off FM 179 at the south driveway at the parking lot near the tennis courts.
Patients will need to bring their ID and insurance cards. We will not collect a co-pay for a COVID-19 test.
Not every patient who requests a COVID-19 test, will be tested. Patients need to meet the requirements for testing set by the Centers for Disease Control, CDC. Patients who show signs of high fever, coughing, and have a history of contact with someone that has tested positive for COVID-19 may be a candidate for testing.
“As our needs surrounding COVID-19 continue to grow in our community, so must our response,” Dr. Beth Cochran said. “Covenant Medical Group is filling the gap of that need with our drive-thru clinic. This screening process will allow us to safely and quickly screen our adult patients who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19. We couldn’t do this without the generous support of Frenship I.S.D. and their commitment to keeping our community healthy.”
Minors can call to schedule a screening appointment at either of the two Covenant Medical Group Fever Clinics:
- Health Plus – 7601 Quaker Ave - (806) 725-9444
- Northwest – 611 N Frankford Ave- (806) 725-5480