Covenant Medical Group to open drive-thru screening for COVID-19 in Wolfforth

“As our needs surrounding COVID-19 continue to grow in our community, so must our response,” Dr. Beth Cochran said. “Covenant Medical Group is filling the gap of that need with our drive-thru clinic. This screening process will allow us to safely and quickly screen our adult patients who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19. We couldn’t do this without the generous support of Frenship I.S.D. and their commitment to keeping our community healthy.”