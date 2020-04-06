Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Lubbock County up to 154 COVID-19 cases, White House warns this could be the worst week for coronavirus, 2 dead after weekend shooting

By Michael Cantu | April 6, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 6:20 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock has reported three new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 154 with five deaths.

United States citizens are being warned to prepare for a hard week ahead amid the coronavirus outbreak.

One woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in the 4500 block of Slaton Road.

Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a shooting.

  • That happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the 2100 block of 49th Street.
  • Police say two people went into the victims apartment and opened fire during an argument.
  • Read that story here: 2 dead, 2 injured in Saturday shooting

