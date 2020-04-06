Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock has reported three new cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 154 with five deaths.
- The active case count is at 128 and 21 people have recovered.
- Hockley County reported one new case and Dawson County reported one death.
United States citizens are being warned to prepare for a hard week ahead amid the coronavirus outbreak.
- The number of coronavirus deaths are expected to increase.
- The White House says there are some signs the number of cases could be dropping.
One woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in the 4500 block of Slaton Road.
- Police say 68-year-old Dorothy Nash died after she was hit around 2 a.m. Sunday.
- That crash remains under investigation.
Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a shooting.
- That happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the 2100 block of 49th Street.
- Police say two people went into the victims apartment and opened fire during an argument.
