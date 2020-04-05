Fog, drizzle overnight, few showers and storms Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a brief break in the clouds Sunday afternoon, we can expect low clouds and fog to redevelop across the South Plains overnight tonight.
Temperatures fall into the lower and middle 50's for the immediate Lubbock area overnight.
Winds remain out of the south at 10 to 20 mph overnight.
Areas of dense fog could reduce visibilities to less than a mile at a few locations.
Morning clouds and fog start the day off Monday. Drizzle may also occur again.
Skies remain mostly cloudy with a few breaks expected during the afternoon hours.
Models show a couple of showers and thunderstorms across the area, mainly south and east of Lubbock Monday afternoon and evening.
No severe weather is expected.
Highs warm into the middle and upper 70's where sunshine occurs.
South-southwest winds average 10 to 20 mph throughout the day with higher gusts possible.
The dryline will dry us out Tuesday with much lower humidity and elevated fire dangers.
Lubbock should warm into the middle and upper 80's Tuesday afternoon.
West winds become gusty at 20 to 25 mph Tuesday afternoon behind the dryline.
Another strong cold front is expected Thursday.
