Garza County extends emergency declaration to April 30, 2020

GARZA COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Garza County Judge has amended the emergency declaration previously set in place.
DUE TO COUNTY JUDGE DECLARATION OF LOCAL STATE OF DISASTER DUE TO PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY.
SECTION # 8 That this declaration expects everyone to stay at home, except taking care of essential needs. This effort is supported by the closing of the Garza County courthouse for the week of April 6, 2020 only.
A person who knowingly or intentionally violates this declaration commits an offense, punishable by a fine up to $1,000.00 and/or confinement in jail for a term that does not exceed 180 days.
That this declaration hereby authorizes the use of all lawfully available enforcement tools.
That this declaration shall take effect immediately from and after its issuance and, upon approval by the Commissioners Court, shall continue in effect until terminated by the County Judge. Pursuant to this declaration, additional directives may be issued by the County Judge at any time as deemed necessary.
DECLARED this the 6th day of April, 2020 and will expire on April 30, 2020.
