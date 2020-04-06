H-E-B to surprise health care workers, non-profits with delivery meals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - H-E-B will team up with Favor Delivery to order take-out meals from five Lubbock restaurants and deliver them to first responders, medical personnel and several non-profits.
The effort is parts of H-E-B’s Texans Helping Texans campaign and encourages support of local restaurants. H-E-B and Favor will take orders from Tropical Smoothie Café, Blue Sky, One Guy’s Pizza, Bigham’s Smokehouse and Orlandos.
The take-out surprise orders started Sunday and will last for five days.
“It is so important, now more than ever, that we unite in support of our neighbors,” Garrett Stauder, top store leader, H-E-B Lubbock, said in a news release. “While our physical doors are not yet open, we are already here and committed to the Lubbock community.”
