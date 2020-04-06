Matthew McConaughey hosts virtual bingo night at senior living center in Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXXV) - Residents at The Enclave in Round Rock were treated to a surprise guest at their bingo night over the weekend.
The Enclave is a senior living facility in Round Rock.
Oscar Winner and local celebrity Matthew McConaughey made a virtual appearance to call out numbers for their bingo night.
University of Texas' "minister of culture", Matthew McConaughey was joined by his wife Camila, and his mother Kay for hosting privileges.
The bingo winners were allowed to ask McConaughey one question as their prize.
