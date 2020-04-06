Plainview Area United Way and Plainview Area Endowment Establish Disaster Relief Fund

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview Area United Way and Plainview Area Endowment have established a Disaster Relief Fund to support individuals and families in the community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A release was posted on the City of Plainview Facebook page on Monday.
The fund will provide assistance to those who need access to food, utility assistance, as well as support for local nonprofit organizations and small businesses.
“Plainview is going to be impacted by this global pandemic, it is important that we help our neighbors, friends and those who live in our community,” says Mark Warren, Plainview Area Endowment Chair.
The release states applications are available online at the Plainview Area United Way website (www.plainviewareaunitedway.org) and the Plainview Area Endowment website (www.plainviewareaendowment.org), by clicking on the “Plainview Disaster Relief Fund Application” link and completing the application online.
Applications will be forwarded to the Disaster Relief Fund Committee for review.
The committee is also requesting donations from the community for the Fund.
The following banks will begin accepting donations on behalf of the Fund on Tuesday, April 7th: Happy State Bank, Prosperity Bank, Vista Bank and Centennial Bank. All donations need to be made in the name of the Plainview Disaster Relief Fund.
“If you are able to contribute to the fund to help our community, we would encourage you to do so,” says Brandon Ahrens, President of the Plainview Area United Way. “The money will remain local and help our fellow citizens.”
