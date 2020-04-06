Slight rain chance, gradual warming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From fog to sun, chill to warmth, and back again. Once again, quite a variety of weather will visit the KCBD viewing area this week. Including another cold front.
This morning areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle are possible, as well as light rain. It's possible you'll hear the rumble of thunder. Generally, however, the precipitation will be very light.
This afternoon the slight chance of light rain, and the rumble of thunder, continues. It will be cloudy early, with some breaks in the clouds likely late this afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 70s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly. Lows will generally range from the mid-40s to mid-50s.
Tomorrow and Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with much warmer afternoons. Highs will be in the 80s. The wind, warmth, sun, low relative humidity and somewhat dry fuels will result in an elevated wildfire danger.
Thursday and Friday a slight chance of rain returns. The sky will be mostly cloudy and temperatures much cooler. Highs both days will be in the 60s.
Saturday and Sunday the slight chance of rain remains. I expect more clouds than sun. Temperatures are likely to peak near 70 degrees both days.
Rainfall totals are likely to be light. Many areas may see total accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch. A few spots, mainly southeast, may see amounts of a quarter inch or more.
Lubbock's high yesterday was 64°, eight degrees below the average high for the date. The April 5 record high is 92° (1946, 1959, and 2006).
Lubbock’s April 6 average low is 43° and the high 73°. The record low is 21° (1936) and the record high 96° (1972).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:12 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:26 AM CDT.
