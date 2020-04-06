Suspect, police exchange gunfire in Northwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say officers responded to a domestic disturbance call shortly after 11:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Amherst Place, which is in northwest Lubbock between Shadow Hills Golf Course and the Alamo Drafthouse.
When police arrived, a person ran from the residence on foot.
Officers, including a police K9 and handler, responded to the scene to pursue the subject.
Officials say shots were fired by the subject, and an officer returned fire.
The Metro Unit is en route to investigate further.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 is on the scene gathering more information.
