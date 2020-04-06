Tech regents to discuss coronavirus response

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents will meet during a special teleconference meeting at 2 p.m. Monday.
This meeting also falls during a time the entire Tech system and all of its campuses are closed for normal operations in an attempt to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
During this meeting the board will discuss items related to coronavirus and ways to maintain necessary and essential operations under these extraordinary circumstances.
Students have also been asked to schedule a time to move out of on-campus housing.
The meeting will be live-streamed. The link to that stream can be found below:
