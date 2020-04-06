Tech regents to discuss coronavirus response

Regents to discuss COVID-19 response
By KCBD Staff | April 6, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 8:34 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents will meet during a special teleconference meeting at 2 p.m. Monday.

This meeting also falls during a time the entire Tech system and all of its campuses are closed for normal operations in an attempt to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

During this meeting the board will discuss items related to coronavirus and ways to maintain necessary and essential operations under these extraordinary circumstances.

Students have also been asked to schedule a time to move out of on-campus housing.

The meeting will be live-streamed. The link to that stream can be found below:

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.