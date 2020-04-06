Three recovered cases in Terry County, South Plains Public Health District says

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Public Health District is reporting three cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Terry County are now considered recovered.
The following is a release from the South Plains Public Health District:
The South Plains Public Health District has confirmed the recovery of three (3) cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Terry County. The South Plains Public Health District and other response agencies are prepared and have employed standard response plans designed to address and resolve public health issues. The District will continue monitoring individuals as indicated by the CDC. The District’s disease surveillance team will continue working diligently to ensure the public remains at a low risk of contracting COVID-19.
The South Plains Public Health District and our health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Brownfield/ Terry County area to prepare for the possibility of more local cases. Please continue to follow proper hygiene recommendations and social distancing practices.
