18-year-old pedestrian killed in Monday morning crash

HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have released the name of an 18-year-old pedestrian who was killed on FM 400 just before 6:30 a.m.
According to DPS, the crash happened on FM 400 just west of Lancaster Street.
The initial investigation states a vehicle was traveling eastbound on FM 400 approaching Lancaster Street.
The pedestrian, 18-year-old Alvaro Cedillo, was on the south side of FM 400 west of Lancaster Street and attempted to walk across to the north side of the road.
The driver did not see the pedestrian and struck Cedillo as he was crossing.
Cedillo was taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview where he later died.
