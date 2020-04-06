Breezy and warmer Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High clouds continue moving across the area Monday night.
A few sprinkles or light showers are possible, mainly south and east of Lubbock this evening.
No significant precipitation is in the forecast.
Lows drop into the lower 50's in the Lubbock area.
40's are expected across our northwestern counties.
The dryline will dry us out Tuesday with much lower humidity and elevated fire dangers.
Lubbock should warm into the middle and upper 80's Tuesday afternoon.
West winds become gusty at 20 to 25 mph Tuesday afternoon behind the dryline.
80's are expected again Wednesday with increasing high clouds.
A strong cold front invades the area Wednesday night.
This will bring much cooler temperatures and a few showers across our area Thursday and Friday.
